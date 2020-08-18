$4.8M to help Cobb residents affected by COVID-19 keep homes

The county’s Cobb HomeSaver Program is now accepting applications for homeowners who are behind on their payments due to financial or medical hardship or death of a spouse or co-borrower due to COVID-19. Applicants could receive up to $4,800 in assistance and take advantage of optional homeownership counseling.

Eligible applicants must have lived in their home before March 1, still live in the residence and be behind on their payments. Residents can visit cobbhomesaver.org to review the criteria and apply for the assistance. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis and award amounts could vary.