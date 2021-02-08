331 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cobb school district

The Cobb County School District is seeing a steady rise in the number of new coronavirus cases reported among its students and staff.
As of Friday, 331 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the district, according to its website that’s updated each Friday. Since July 1, 3,499 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the district, which is up from 3,168 reported through Jan. 29.
According to the district’s website, it has 313 active cases in its schools. Broken down, there are 129 cases at elementary schools, 73 at middle schools, 111 at high schools. Cobb does not distinguish between students and staff members for its active cases nor does it list cases originating in other district facilities.
None of the district’s elementary or middle schools have more than 10 active cases. For the high schools, Allatoona has 11 active cases and Hillgrove, North Cobb and Walton are each reporting 10. Cobb County is the state’s second largest school district with 107,379 students.
Marietta City Schools reports 104 active COVID-19 cases, down from 105 the previous week, according to its website that’s also updated each Friday. Broken down, the district has 78 active cases among students and 26 among staff. The only schools reporting more than 10 active cases are Marietta Middle and High schools, with 14 and 39, respectively. Marietta has 8,599 students.
As of Sunday, Cobb County had 52,376 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 733 deaths and 2,625 hospitalizations, numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health show. The holiday surge appears to be easing, as the county’s two-week case number per 100,000 people is 502, which is down from 757 on Jan. 24 and 909 on Jan. 10.