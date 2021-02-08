331 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cobb school district

As of Friday, 331 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the district, according to its website that’s updated each Friday. Since July 1, 3,499 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the district, which is up from 3,168 reported through Jan. 29.

According to the district’s website, it has 313 active cases in its schools. Broken down, there are 129 cases at elementary schools, 73 at middle schools, 111 at high schools. Cobb does not distinguish between students and staff members for its active cases nor does it list cases originating in other district facilities.