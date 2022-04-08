$22 million aquatic center finds home at Henry County golf course

Henry County will build its long-sought aquatic center on a public golf course, which will itself get a little sprucing up in return.
The south metro Atlanta community has decided to locate the $22 million center at the county-owned Cotton Fields Golf Course, a 150-acre site on Industrial Boulevard near I-75 in McDonough. The facility will be near hotels and restaurants, adds to county destinations such as Nash Farm and the Atlanta Motor Speedway, and is centrally located, a key requirement for supporters.
“We will only need 8 to 10 acres for this aquatic center,” Jonathon Penn, who oversees parks and recreation for the county, told Henry Commissioners on Tuesday. “This will enhance the golf course. I want to make that clear that we are not removing the golf course.”
Architecture Unlimited will design the facility for $1.1 million. The project will be constructed using special purpose local option sales tax funds. The county did not provide details on amenities for the center.
The county board’s unanimous decision reverses earlier plans the county made about a year ago to build the facility on private land near the Bridges at Jodeco Road, a mixed-use development in Stockbridge. That deal fell through.
“This isn’t the first time we are presenting this,” Penn said. “We were directed to go back and find county-owned properties that would be a great location for this aquatic center.”
The aquatic center has long been a dream of many in Henry County, including the family of Kensley Grace Kirby. The 5-year-old Henry girl died in 2011 and her family has sought to bring the aquatic center to the county as a way to remember her.
Penn said the county will use construction of the aquatic center to create a golf course pro shop and cart barn, remodel the course and possibly add a restaurant.
Commissioner Dee Anglyn said the project will meet several needs. The golf course will be improved with a practice putting green and the driving range will remain. The aquatic will give Henry Schools swim teams a practice facility, eliminating the need for them to go out of town to train.
“This facility will be able to provide all that,” he said.
