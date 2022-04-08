$22 million aquatic center finds home at Henry County golf course

“This isn’t the first time we are presenting this,” Penn said. “We were directed to go back and find county-owned properties that would be a great location for this aquatic center.”

The aquatic center has long been a dream of many in Henry County, including the family of Kensley Grace Kirby. The 5-year-old Henry girl died in 2011 and her family has sought to bring the aquatic center to the county as a way to remember her.

Penn said the county will use construction of the aquatic center to create a golf course pro shop and cart barn, remodel the course and possibly add a restaurant.

Commissioner Dee Anglyn said the project will meet several needs. The golf course will be improved with a practice putting green and the driving range will remain. The aquatic will give Henry Schools swim teams a practice facility, eliminating the need for them to go out of town to train.

“This facility will be able to provide all that,” he said.