Anglyn sworn in as interim Henry County commissioner

Derrell “Dee” Anglyn has been sworn in as the interim commissioner for District 3 of the Henry County Board of Commissioners.
Henry Probate Judge Kelley Powell swore Anglyn in early Friday, three days after Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell appointed Anglyn to the seat.
Anglyn, a financial advisor, replaces Commissioner Greg Cannon, who stunned the commission when he abruptly resigned at the beginning of the group’s Feb. 1 meeting.
Anglyn said he was honored by the appointment.
“It is really an honor to be able to serve a community and county that has been very kind to me and my family,” Anglyn said.
