Anglyn sworn in as interim Henry County commissioner

Henry Probate Judge Kelley Powell swears in District 3 interim Commissioner Derrell "Dee" Anglyn on Friday.

Credit: Henry County Commission

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Derrell “Dee” Anglyn has been sworn in as the interim commissioner for District 3 of the Henry County Board of Commissioners.

Henry Probate Judge Kelley Powell swore Anglyn in early Friday, three days after Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell appointed Anglyn to the seat.

Anglyn, a financial advisor, replaces Commissioner Greg Cannon, who stunned the commission when he abruptly resigned at the beginning of the group’s Feb. 1 meeting.

Anglyn said he was honored by the appointment.

“It is really an honor to be able to serve a community and county that has been very kind to me and my family,” Anglyn said.

