22 candidates to run for 9 seats on Atlanta school board

All nine seats on the Atlanta Board of Education will be up for election in November.
Six incumbents are among the 22 candidates who qualified this week to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.
This is the last election during which every board seat is up for grabs at the same time because a recent state law change will usher in staggered terms for the school board.
In this election, five of the winners, representing the odd-numbered districts, will serve only a two-year term that expires Dec. 31, 2023. The remaining four spots, representing even-numbered districts, will be for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
Board members Leslie Grant in district 1, Nancy Meister in district 4 and Kandis Wood Jackson, who holds the at-large seat 7, are not seeking reelection.
Candidates for the Atlanta school board are:
District 1, southeast Atlanta
Katie Howard
Wykeisha Howe
District 2, central Atlanta
Aretta Baldon (incumbent)
Keisha Carey
Bethsheba Rem
District 3, east Atlanta
Michelle Olympiadis (incumbent)
District 4, north Atlanta
Mikayla Arciaga
Jennifer McDonald
District 5, west Atlanta
Raynard Johnson
Erika Mitchell (incumbent)
District 6, south Atlanta
Eshé Collins (incumbent)
Patreece Hutcherson
At-large Seat 7
Patricia Crayton
Tamara Jones
Royce Carter Mann
Stephen Spring
Kanesha Venning
At-large Seat 8
Cynthia Briscoe Brown (incumbent)
Keedar Whittle
At-large Seat 9
Jason B. Allen
Jason Esteves (incumbent)
D’Jaris James