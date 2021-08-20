ajc logo
22 candidates to run for 9 seats on Atlanta school board

All nine seats on the Atlanta Board of Education will appear on the November ballot.
All nine seats on the Atlanta Board of Education will appear on the November ballot.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

All nine seats on the Atlanta Board of Education will be up for election in November.

Six incumbents are among the 22 candidates who qualified this week to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.

This is the last election during which every board seat is up for grabs at the same time because a recent state law change will usher in staggered terms for the school board.

In this election, five of the winners, representing the odd-numbered districts, will serve only a two-year term that expires Dec. 31, 2023. The remaining four spots, representing even-numbered districts, will be for a four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

Board members Leslie Grant in district 1, Nancy Meister in district 4 and Kandis Wood Jackson, who holds the at-large seat 7, are not seeking reelection.

Candidates for the Atlanta school board are:

District 1, southeast Atlanta

Katie Howard

Wykeisha Howe

District 2, central Atlanta

Aretta Baldon (incumbent)

Keisha Carey

Bethsheba Rem

District 3, east Atlanta

Michelle Olympiadis (incumbent)

District 4, north Atlanta

Mikayla Arciaga

Jennifer McDonald

District 5, west Atlanta

Raynard Johnson

Erika Mitchell (incumbent)

District 6, south Atlanta

Eshé Collins (incumbent)

Patreece Hutcherson

At-large Seat 7

Patricia Crayton

Tamara Jones

Royce Carter Mann

Stephen Spring

Kanesha Venning

At-large Seat 8

Cynthia Briscoe Brown (incumbent)

Keedar Whittle

At-large Seat 9

Jason B. Allen

Jason Esteves (incumbent)

D’Jaris James

