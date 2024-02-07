Explore Arts and culture grab the spotlight for our 2024 Black History Month coverage

From median incomes to homeownership rates, five U.S. cities ultimately earned high rankings for narrowing the financial gap for Black Americans. The District of Columbia is where they thrive the most, while Austin, Texas, took home the second highest ranking. Provo, Utah, and Poughkeepsie, N.Y., were the third and fourth best cities, respectively. Atlanta made the rankings in fifth place.

“Add it all up, along with myriad other factors, and it becomes clear that Black Americans face a far windier, rockier and more uncertain path toward prosperity than many other Americans,” LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz said in the report.

In Atlanta, Black residents have a median household income of $58,684. Roughly 24.9% of Black households make $100,000 or more in the city, and 49.8% are homeowners.

“Our study highlights some areas in the country where Black Americans are doing well financially,” Lending Tree reported. “But it’s crucial to note that — even in those places — the Black population encounters the same financial barriers Black residents in less prosperous areas face.

“The causes of those challenges are deeply rooted in the country’s history, policies and practices. However, acknowledging and addressing them is crucial to reducing the economic gaps the Black population experiences.”