2 years after going virtual, Atlanta City Council aims for March 7 in-person return

City Hall is currently open to the public for some in-person services, and many city employees have returned, though Mayor Andre Dickens has not yet announced plans for a full-scale reopening. Resuming regular business at City Hall was a goal of Dickens’ when he was running for mayor, before the rise of the omicron variant scuttled those plans.

The memo noted that the last full in-person council meeting was March 2, 2020. Since then, transparent barriers have been added to the council chambers, and councilmembers attended a training to get used to the traditional meeting style.

Depending on the nature of the pandemic, plans could change over the next several weeks. Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said last July that she hoped to reopen City Hall in early August, but that plan was reversed after the emergence of the delta variant.

COVID infections in Fulton and DeKalb counties have dropped drastically in the last month, with new cases decreasing by over 60% in the last two weeks.