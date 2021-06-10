ajc logo
X

$1.6 billion Fulton County Schools budget includes 2% employee raises

The Fulton County school board approved a $1.6 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1. AJC FILE PHOTO
The Fulton County school board approved a $1.6 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1. AJC FILE PHOTO

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton County Schools teachers and staffers will receive raises as part of a recently approved $1.6 billion budget for the upcoming school year.

The school board on Tuesday unanimously approved the spending plan, the biggest portion of which is the $1.096 billion general fund.

The district plans to give 2% raises to employees, plus a step increase, based on years of experience, to eligible workers.

ExploreMore stories about Fulton County Schools

To balance the budget, the school system plans to use $20.6 million from its rainy day fund, leaving an estimated fund balance of $237.6 million as of June 2022.

The 2022 fiscal year begins July 1.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top