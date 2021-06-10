$1.6 billion Fulton County Schools budget includes 2% employee raises

Fulton County Schools teachers and staffers will receive raises as part of a recently approved $1.6 billion budget for the upcoming school year.
The school board on Tuesday unanimously approved the spending plan, the biggest portion of which is the $1.096 billion general fund.
The district plans to give 2% raises to employees, plus a step increase, based on years of experience, to eligible workers.
To balance the budget, the school system plans to use $20.6 million from its rainy day fund, leaving an estimated fund balance of $237.6 million as of June 2022.
The 2022 fiscal year begins July 1.