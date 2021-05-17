ajc logo
10 Atlanta educators honored by district as ‘equity champions’

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring announced the recipients of the district's first equity stipends earlier this month. (Hyosub Shin / AJC FILE PHOTO)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ten educators received stipends from the Atlanta Public Schools’ new equity office to launch programs at their schools.

APS created a Center for Equity and Social Justice earlier this school year.

In May, the center awarded a $1,500 stipend to 10 district educators. They will use the money to kick start initiatives in their classrooms and schools.

The winners, whom the district describes as its “first cohort of equity champions,” were nominated by their colleagues.

“They challenge the status quo to remove barriers to success and work hard to ensure that every child receives the necessary opportunities and resources to meet their unique needs and aspirations,” wrote Superintendent Lisa Herring in a May 7 letter.

The winners are:

Teruko Dobashi-Taylor, assistant principal of Toomer Elementary

Ursula Gordon, math teacher at South Atlanta High

Benita Grant, principal of Fickett Elementary

Larry Guilford, assistant principal of B.E.S.T. Academy

Shiron Jelks, teacher at Cascade Elementary

Marsha Leverette, special education lead teacher at Brown Middle

Kevin Maxwell, principal of Howard Middle

D’Andra McPhail, teacher at North Atlanta High

Dione Simon Taylor, principal of Harper-Archer Elementary

Victoria Weaver, science teacher at King Middle

