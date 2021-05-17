10 Atlanta educators honored by district as ‘equity champions’

Ten educators received stipends from the Atlanta Public Schools’ new equity office to launch programs at their schools.
APS created a Center for Equity and Social Justice earlier this school year.
In May, the center awarded a $1,500 stipend to 10 district educators. They will use the money to kick start initiatives in their classrooms and schools.
The winners, whom the district describes as its “first cohort of equity champions,” were nominated by their colleagues.
“They challenge the status quo to remove barriers to success and work hard to ensure that every child receives the necessary opportunities and resources to meet their unique needs and aspirations,” wrote Superintendent Lisa Herring in a May 7 letter.
The winners are:
Teruko Dobashi-Taylor, assistant principal of Toomer Elementary
Ursula Gordon, math teacher at South Atlanta High
Benita Grant, principal of Fickett Elementary
Larry Guilford, assistant principal of B.E.S.T. Academy
Shiron Jelks, teacher at Cascade Elementary
Marsha Leverette, special education lead teacher at Brown Middle
Kevin Maxwell, principal of Howard Middle
D’Andra McPhail, teacher at North Atlanta High
Dione Simon Taylor, principal of Harper-Archer Elementary
Victoria Weaver, science teacher at King Middle