Atlanta Public Schools’ to pay $112,000 for equity audit

The report aims to identify inequities in schools and the contributing factors, as well as how the coronavirus pandemic “has exacerbated and created additional gaps,” APS said.

The district did similar work before. In 2014, a Georgia State University study found “substantial variations across schools.”

It identified disparities between schools in wealthier areas, who had more experienced teachers, and schools in poorer neighborhoods. Other issues included a lack of parent-teacher groups in some schools and differences in suspension rates.

APS will use the latest study to create a plan to try to tackle problems.

District officials initially wanted to finish the report before this school year ends. But APS said it pushed back the date to November to provide more time to review the data and “properly engage our community.”