Atlanta man jailed after traffic stop, seizure of $20K worth of drugs

A state trooper pulled over 51-year-old Donald Pickett along Ga. 15 in Tallulah Falls on Sunday as he drove from North Carolina to Atlanta, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Task Force said Tuesday in a news release.

A search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of five pounds of pot and 500 grams of THC wax, along with THC oil and gummies, authorities said. The marijuana was worth $6,000 and the THC products had a street value of approximately $15,000, according to police.