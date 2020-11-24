X

Atlanta man jailed after traffic stop, seizure of $20K worth of drugs

A weekend traffic stop along a North Georgia highway led to the discovery of more than $20,000 worth of marijuana and THC products, investigators said.
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An Atlanta man faces several felonies after a weekend traffic stop in North Georgia led to the discovery of more than $20,000 worth of marijuana and THC wax, authorities said.

A state trooper pulled over 51-year-old Donald Pickett along Ga. 15 in Tallulah Falls on Sunday as he drove from North Carolina to Atlanta, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Task Force said Tuesday in a news release.

A search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of five pounds of pot and 500 grams of THC wax, along with THC oil and gummies, authorities said. The marijuana was worth $6,000 and the THC products had a street value of approximately $15,000, according to police.

Pickett was booked into the Habersham County Jail on charges of driving under the influence, felony marijuana possession, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, two counts of possessing a Schedule 1 drug and possession of a Schedule 1 drug with the intent to distribute, authorities said in the release.

