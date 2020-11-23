Deputies: Couple arrested after picking up $11K worth of heroin in Atlanta

A North Georgia couple are facing heroin trafficking charges after deputies caught the woman with a large amount of the drug while she was being taken to jail for driving while intoxicated, authorities said.
Alisha Gay Dover, 38, and her 43-year-old husband Andrew Nelson Dover, both of Clarkesville, were pulled over Friday during a traffic stop on Ga. 365 at Wilbanks Road in Baldwin, according to a news release from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they discovered 56 grams of heroin on Alisha Dover when she was taken to the Habersham County Jail for driving under the influence.
An investigation found that the couple picked up the heroin, believed to be worth $11,200, from Atlanta before they were caught during the traffic stop, said agent Trent Hillsman of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office. That organization is a multi-agency unit that consists of various sheriff’s offices, including Habersham County.
Andrew Dover was also booked into the Habersham County Jail with no bond, according to online jail records.
