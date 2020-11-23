Deputies: Couple arrested after picking up $11K worth of heroin in Atlanta

Alisha Gay Dover, 38, and her 43-year-old husband Andrew Nelson Dover, both of Clarkesville, were pulled over Friday during a traffic stop on Ga. 365 at Wilbanks Road in Baldwin, according to a news release from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they discovered 56 grams of heroin on Alisha Dover when she was taken to the Habersham County Jail for driving under the influence.