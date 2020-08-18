Atlanta man dropped off at Macon fire station with gunshot wound

An Atlanta man was dropped off at the Macon-Bibb County Fire Station with a gunshot wound Monday night, the Bibb sheriff’s office confirmed.
Demeatrus Darnell Jackson, 29, walked up to the fire station with a gunshot wound to his right side after a friend dropped him off nearby, Bibb sheriff David Davis said. Deputies responded to the fire station shortly after 10 p.m., where they found Jackson in critical condition. Jackson’s friend left the area before deputies arrived.
Jackson was taken to a hospital, where he is stable. The sheriff’s office did not provide an update on his condition.
According to the preliminary investigation, Jackson told deputies he was shot at a residence on Macon Avenue. Investigators are working to determine the exact location where Jackson was shot and looking into the circumstances around his shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-682-7463.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news:
Credit: UGA Sports