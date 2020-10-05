Atlanta man accused of kidnapping, trafficking Cobb County teenager

An Atlanta man is accused of kidnapping a 16-year-old from her Cobb County home and forcing her to earn him money by having sex with strangers, according to police.
Phillip Emeka Nwachukwu drove to the girl’s home on Sept. 8 and forced her into his car at gunpoint, his Cobb County arrest warrant states. He also extorted $2,000 from the teen by threatening to kill her, according to police.
“Said accused did threaten said juvenile victim by threatening to “shoot up” said juvenile victim’s home if she did not leave with him,” the warrant states. “Said juvenile victim, in fear for the lives of her family, left the residence and got into a car with said accused who then drove said juvenile victim to Atlanta.”
Once in Atlanta, Nwachukwu forced the girl into “sexual servitude,” according to police. The teen told investigators she was forced to have sex with men who paid her, though she was not allowed to keep all of the money.
No information was available on how Nwachukwu met the girl. Nwachukwu also forced the teen to have sex for money in Miami, Houston and Charlotte, according to police.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Nwachukwu on Thursday, but he was not in custody in the Cobb jail Monday afternoon.