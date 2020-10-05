Atlanta man accused of kidnapping, trafficking Cobb County teenager

Phillip Emeka Nwachukwu drove to the girl’s home on Sept. 8 and forced her into his car at gunpoint, his Cobb County arrest warrant states. He also extorted $2,000 from the teen by threatening to kill her, according to police.

“Said accused did threaten said juvenile victim by threatening to “shoot up” said juvenile victim’s home if she did not leave with him,” the warrant states. “Said juvenile victim, in fear for the lives of her family, left the residence and got into a car with said accused who then drove said juvenile victim to Atlanta.”