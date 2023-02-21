Black History Month: Join Ernie Suggs for a conversation with Andrew Young

Young, a leader in the historic Southern Christian Leadership Conference, former senior aid to Martin Luther King Jr. and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, will be on hand to discuss Suggs’ book, “The Many Lives of Andrew Young.” The event is open to the public.

“Join the Center as journalist Ernie Suggs, who has reported on race and culture for The Atlanta-Journal Constitution for 25 years, sits down with Ambassador Andrew Young for a conversation around Suggs’ book ‘The Many Lives of Andrew Young,’” the National Center for Civil and Human Rights announced. “The former Atlanta mayor will share stories about his life and his perspective on the future of activism. The discussion ties into The Center’s Spring exhibition of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection exploring the March on Washington on its 60th anniversary. Purchasers are invited to a reception, book signing, and exhibit tour.”