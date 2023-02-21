Black History Month: Join Ernie Suggs for a conversation with Andrew Young

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s own Ernie Suggs will lead a conversation with former Atlanta mayor and United Nations ambassador Andrew Young on Feb. 23 at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.
Young, a leader in the historic Southern Christian Leadership Conference, former senior aid to Martin Luther King Jr. and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, will be on hand to discuss Suggs’ book, “The Many Lives of Andrew Young.” The event is open to the public.
“Join the Center as journalist Ernie Suggs, who has reported on race and culture for The Atlanta-Journal Constitution for 25 years, sits down with Ambassador Andrew Young for a conversation around Suggs’ book ‘The Many Lives of Andrew Young,’” the National Center for Civil and Human Rights announced. “The former Atlanta mayor will share stories about his life and his perspective on the future of activism. The discussion ties into The Center’s Spring exhibition of the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection exploring the March on Washington on its 60th anniversary. Purchasers are invited to a reception, book signing, and exhibit tour.”
Held Thursday, Feb. 23, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors are being asked to park at the Coca-Cola parking deck and then enter through the main entrance to reach the nearby ticket window.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution preview of Suggs new book noted that, “Ernie Suggs has been crossing paths with Andrew Young since 1997. As the civil rights icon’s 90th birthday approached, Suggs wanted to honor the former congressman, ambassador, mayor and co-chair of the 1996 Summer Olympics Games by chronicling his life in pictures and words.
“The Many Lives of Andrew Young” — a compilation of hundreds of full-color photographs, personal recollections from Young and narrative by Suggs — is the resulting tribute.”
