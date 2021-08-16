Atlanta-based CARE aims to get staff out of Afghanistan

CARE, the Atlanta-based relief organization, said Monday that it is seeking to get its international staff safely out of Afghanistan.
“We are fortunate that our staff, both in Kabul and throughout the country are safe,” the anti-poverty organization said in a statement. “Our international staff are sheltering in place while options for departure from Kabul are finalized. National staff have also been sent home and will not be required to come to the office for at least 72 hours. Remote work, where possible, will continue.”
Founded in 1945 when it sent food packages to families across parts of devastated Europe at the end of World War II, the nonprofit added that its “immediate priorities now are the safe departure of international staff and ensuring the ongoing safety and well-being of national staff.
“Further, our CARE Afghanistan team remain committed to continuing the extraordinary work they do to support the people of Afghanistan. We look forward to continuing that important work for Afghans, as we have since 1961.”
Meanwhile, CARE is collecting donations for its Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund to feed, shelter and protect people displaced by the conflict.
“The need in Afghanistan is overwhelming and growing fast as conflict escalates and drives more than 393,000 newly displaced people from their homes,” CARE says on its website. “They need food, water, shelter, and protection.”