Atlanta-based CARE aims to get staff out of Afghanistan

“We are fortunate that our staff, both in Kabul and throughout the country are safe,” the anti-poverty organization said in a statement. “Our international staff are sheltering in place while options for departure from Kabul are finalized. National staff have also been sent home and will not be required to come to the office for at least 72 hours. Remote work, where possible, will continue.”

Founded in 1945 when it sent food packages to families across parts of devastated Europe at the end of World War II, the nonprofit added that its “immediate priorities now are the safe departure of international staff and ensuring the ongoing safety and well-being of national staff.