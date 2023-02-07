Atlanta area cybersecurity giant Secureworks announces layoffs

Secureworks, which builds technologies for detecting and fending off cyber attacks, has seen its revenue tumble and losses widen in recent quarters. The company reported a $28.1 million loss in the quarter that ended Oct. 28, 2022, and a loss of $74.4 million for the first three quarters of the last fiscal year.

The announcement is the latest sign of turbulence in the tech sector.

Major firms nationwide — including giants like Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce and Twitter — have announced job cuts as they brace for a possible recession. Just last week, Microsoft announced it was pausing development of a 90-acre campus on the westside of Atlanta.

Georgia and the metro Atlanta area, meanwhile, have proven resilient to economic wobbliness. Georgia’s unemployment rate held steady at a historically low 3%, according to the latest available data from December. The state also added 5,900 jobs during the month, driven mainly by hiring in manufacturing, hospitality, white-collar office positions and health care.

Still, many forecasters have warned a recession is likely as the Federal Reserve continues to fight stubborn inflation.

The number of people in the Georgia labor force — that is, either working or looking for work — has fallen, dropping by about 32,000 during the past six months, including a 5,000 dip in December, according to data from the state Department of Labor.