Workers at Atlanta airport, Starbucks push for higher pay

At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the Service Employees International Union held a May Day rally to push for pay starting at $15 an hour for more airport workers. Workers along the Terminal South curbside held signs pushing for raises, as travelers streamed into the terminal and motorists drove along the airport roadway.

Last March, SEIU successfully won raises for Atlanta airport janitorial workers at ABM Industries to increase starting pay to $12 to $15 an hour, depending on the shift — up from as little as $8.50 an hour.

Mayor Andre Dickens helped broker a deal for the raises, forestalling a strike. Airport janitorial workers are employees of companies contracted by an airline cooperative called Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company. The cooperative is controlled mostly by Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines as the dominant carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Delta said it requires its vendors to “provide fair and competitive compensation and maintain a proper working environment, ensuring they align with our core values of treating each other with dignity and respect.”

Union officials say low pay exacerbates high turnover rates, which affects service at the airport.

Some workers at the airport are unionized, while others are not.

This year, SEIU is seeking pay raises for the ABM janitorial workers it represents in talks that started in February, negotiating for labor terms at another airport contractor and seeking to organize workers at airline contractor Unifi.

Rio Bryant, a wheelchair agent at Hartsfield-Jackson, said he has dealt with short-staffing and “all the emotions” of stressed-out passengers at the airport.

Bryant said getting better pay is a focus for many workers at the airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson issued a statement saying employees of the city government who work at the airport are paid at least $15 an hour, while the custodial workers are employed by contractors. The airport said it “works with those service vendors to ensure all employees at the Airport are treated with respect and provided a living wage.”