Wheels Up to hold pilot hiring event in Atlanta

Private jet operator Wheels Up will hold a pilot hiring event in Atlanta on Wednesday as it prepares to expand in the area.
The New York-based charter operator plans to interview pilots at the Atlanta Airport Marriott from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16, seeking captains to fly the King Air 350i and other aircraft.
Wheels Up says pilots can live anywhere and commute. The jobs may attract retired airline pilots or other experienced pilots.
At the event, Wheels Up will give presentations on the company and interview job candidates who are eligible for Airline Transport Pilot certification. Interested job candidates can register online for the event, which is organized by pilot career consulting firm Future & Active Pilot Advisors.
Wheels Up recently announced plans to open an operations center in Chamblee, and is a partner of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines. Delta owns a share of Wheels Up after a deal it struck in 2019 to spin off its private jet charter subsidiary Delta Private Jets and combine it with Wheels Up.
Separately, Wheels Up is also partnering with Delta to allow pilots pursuing a career with Delta through the airline’s Propel College Path program to log flight hours with Wheels Up.
