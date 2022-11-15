BreakingNews
Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
ajc logo
X

Wheels Up to hold pilot hiring event in Atlanta

Credit: Source: Wheels Up

Credit: Source: Wheels Up

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Private jet operator Wheels Up will hold a pilot hiring event in Atlanta on Wednesday as it prepares to expand in the area.

The New York-based charter operator plans to interview pilots at the Atlanta Airport Marriott from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16, seeking captains to fly the King Air 350i and other aircraft.

Wheels Up says pilots can live anywhere and commute. The jobs may attract retired airline pilots or other experienced pilots.

At the event, Wheels Up will give presentations on the company and interview job candidates who are eligible for Airline Transport Pilot certification. Interested job candidates can register online for the event, which is organized by pilot career consulting firm Future & Active Pilot Advisors.

Wheels Up recently announced plans to open an operations center in Chamblee, and is a partner of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines. Delta owns a share of Wheels Up after a deal it struck in 2019 to spin off its private jet charter subsidiary Delta Private Jets and combine it with Wheels Up.

Separately, Wheels Up is also partnering with Delta to allow pilots pursuing a career with Delta through the airline’s Propel College Path program to log flight hours with Wheels Up.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Debate over Saturday voting rattles U.S. Senate runoff2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
1h ago

Georgia Power still opposed to expanding popular rooftop solar program
20h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Republicans pick Rep. Jon Burns as speaker of the Georgia House
21h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Republicans pick Rep. Jon Burns as speaker of the Georgia House
21h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Source: Archer Aviation

Electric aircraft developer plans Covington factory with 1,000 jobs
3h ago
Delta cancels flights in Florida, Bahamas due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Delta preparing for 5 million passengers over Thanksgiving period
Featured

Credit: Matt Licari

Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
25m ago
Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
Here’s where to stream your favorite holiday classics
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top