Wheels Up hiring 350 in Atlanta for new operations center

Credit: Source: Wheels Up

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Wheels Up, a private jet company that’s a partner of Delta Air Lines, is hiring 350 people in the Atlanta area to open a new operations center.

The New York-based company is relocating its member operations center from Columbus, Ohio, to a 34,000-square-foot facility in Atlanta. The new location will open in spring 2023, according to Wheels Up.

The company is hiring for a number of positions in Atlanta, including crew scheduler, aircraft scheduler, mission planner, flight controller, maintenance controller, flight coordinator, and crew logistics coordinator, according to its website.

Delta owns a share of Wheels Up after a deal it struck in 2019 to spin off its private jet charter subsidiary Delta Private Jets and combine it with Wheels Up. The partnership with Wheels Up allows Delta frequent fliers who also have the wherewithal to fly via private jet can earn SkyMiles by buying a Wheels Up membership. Delta is also partnering with Wheels Up for pilot hiring.

Wheels Up is not the only aviation business that has held recruiting events in Atlanta to hire for expansion.

Spirit Airlines has been hiring more than 200 flight attendants for its new Atlanta crew base that opened this year.

And Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport held a maintenance hiring event Thursday to fill more than 50 positions for mechanics, heavy equipment operators and electricians.

