WestJet to begin Atlanta-Winnipeg flights

Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet has announced plans to begin flights between Winnipeg and Atlanta.
The new route will start Sept. 6 with five flights a week and will operate year-round, according to Calgary-based WestJet in an announcement Thursday.
WestJet has a code-share marketing partnership with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, which allows passengers to book connecting itineraries on the two airlines. Passengers can connect at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport between WestJet and Delta flights to other cities Delta serves from Atlanta.
For Winnipeg, the flights will allow more connectivity for key sectors of agribusiness, advanced manufacturing and creative industries, according to Dayna Spring, president of Economic Development Winnipeg, in a written statement.
Travel Manitoba president Colin Ferguson said the new route will make it easier for visitors to “access the unparalleled fishing we’re known for or to view the northern lights and polar bears in Churchill,” a town in northern Manitoba on the coast of Hudson Bay.
