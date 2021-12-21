UPS orders 19 more Boeing 767s for its delivery fleet

UPS is ordering 19 more Boeing 767 freighter aircraft to add to its fleet.
The Sandy Springs-based shipping giant will take delivery of the new jets between 2023 and 2025. The order comes amid a surge in air cargo demand due to growth in e-commerce and express shipments.
UPS was the launch customer for the 767 freighter in 1995 and has ordered 91 of the aircraft type over the years, as part of its fleet of more than 500 UPS and chartered aircraft.
UPS operates a combination of Boeing 757s, 767s, 747s, MD-11s and Airbus A300s. The company’s U.S. operations president, Nando Cesarone, called the 767 the most versatile aircraft in the UPS fleet and said the purchase will make the fleet more efficient and reliable.
UPS CEO Carol Tomé said at the company’s investor day earlier this year that the company’s aircraft purchases over the next three years will include more freighters to move cargo around the world, including some to replace its older MD-11 fleet.
Boeing forecasts 4% annual growth in air cargo demand over the next 20 years.
