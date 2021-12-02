Transportation officials weigh new rules on airline refunds

Major carriers, including Delta, also have discontinued change fees.

But when customers buy tickets then decide later not to take the flights, airlines shouldn’t be required to issue refunds for non-refundable tickets, the airline industry group said. Instead, passengers who want flexibility should pay more to buy refundable fares, the group said.

Jacob van Cleef, PIRG consumer watchdog associate, said some customers have no use for vouchers. They may travel infrequently and may not have a chance to use the credits, and airfare represents a large outlay of funds.

Van Cleef said consumers have no control over how long the pandemic will continue, what new travel restrictions are rolled out and whether events they are traveling to are canceled. “The solution is to refund the customers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the White House on Monday implemented new restrictions on travelers from eight southern African nations and on Thursday announced stricter protocols for international travelers to the United States. COVID-19 tests will be required within one day of departure for the U.S. And the federal mask requirement on airlines and public transportation was extended through March 18.