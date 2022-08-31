ajc logo
X

Self-driving pods tested at Hartsfield-Jackson for mobility assistance

A demonstration of an A&K Robotics self-driving pod at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Source: A&K Robotics

Combined ShapeCaption
A demonstration of an A&K Robotics self-driving pod at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Source: A&K Robotics

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Could self-driving pods help people with reduced mobility move around big spaces like airports and malls?

That’s the vision of a Canadian robotics technology company that recently tested the mobility devices at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The company, Vancouver-based A&K Robotics, held live demonstrations of its “micro mobility” technology on Concourse C over the last month.

A&K Robotics chief operating officer Jessica Yip said the technology is still in the testing and evaluation phase. The company worked with Hartsfield-Jackson on the test and said it also collaborated with Southwest Airlines, which operates flights from Concourse C.

A&K envisions allowing passengers who need assistance walking longer distances to hail the self-driving pods via a mobile app.

The company said its autonomous electric pods are designed to transport people in crowded places like airports and malls. The pods are programmed to operate at a moderate walking pace, according to A&K, and have sensors to adjust speed when approaching objects or people to stop, slow down or drive around them.

The technology could eventually be used to help some of the passengers who normally use wheelchair assistance at airports. A&K said the most common requests for mobility assistance come from people who can walk short distances but need help for longer distances, such as the elderly or those who have had knee surgery.

Hartsfield-Jackson Chief Commercial Officer Jai Ferrell in a written statement called the demonstrations “very impressive” and said the airport is considering expanding the tests and adding the pods to its operations to make it “easier for our passengers to navigate the airport.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
Wellstar said to consider closing Atlanta Medical Center 1m ago
Geoff Collins promised more. Georgia Tech has delivered less
3h ago
Whistleblower lawsuit against Fulton DA claims misuse of funds
2h ago
14-year-old girl arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire
3h ago
14-year-old girl arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire
3h ago
3 Georgia Tech rookies make NFL rosters
20h ago
The Latest
Busy Labor Day travel weekend ahead for metro Atlanta
9h ago
Chef at The Grey in Savannah designs first class menus on Delta
23h ago
Pilots to picket Thursday at Hartsfield-Jackson and other airports
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top