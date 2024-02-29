Delta bought a 49% stake in Virgin Atlantic in 2013 and with it gained more access to London Heathrow Airport. In 2020, Delta linked together its joint ventures with Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic into one large trans-Atlantic joint venture between the carriers with antitrust immunity for flights in the U.S.-Europe market.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Branson’s Virgin Voyages launched in 2021 as an adults-only cruise line. Delta also sells Virgin Voyages cruises on its website.

Delta said all members of its SkyMiles frequent flier program who were on board its Flight 1946 from Atlanta to San Juan on Thursday got a free Virgin Voyages cruise for later this year, as part of the cruise line’s promotion of its expansion in San Juan.

Passengers will be able to take a free cruise on the Virgin ship Resilient Lady, which will have San Juan as her homeport starting later this year.

Earlier this week, Virgin Voyages announced it was moving Resilient Lady after her Mediterranean sailing season Oct. 20 to San Juan, instead of repositioning the ship and planning sailings between Europe and Australia.

That followed other route changes, with Virgin Voyages explaining in a post on its website that “we remain very concerned about potential escalations in the Red Sea over the next 12 months” amid attacks in the region.

“This significant and ongoing conflict puts unacceptable risks for safe passage through the region for our Sailors, crew and vessel (Resilient Lady),” Virgin Voyages said. “Resilient Lady will now complete her Mediterranean sailing season on October 20th, 2024, and divert course sailing to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for a new Caribbean season,” it said.

On Tuesday night, a rocket exploded off a cargo ship traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, as Houthis continue a series of assaults over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza strip, the Associated Press reported.

On Thursday, Virgin Voyages had entertainment, drinks and music, and gave away prizes to people who spun a wheel at a gate at the Atlanta airport’s Concourse A, according to Delta.