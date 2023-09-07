Virgin Voyages pioneers adults-only cruises

Virgin Voyages has disrupted the cruise industry with the launch of the Valiant Lady, which will play host to adults-only cruises.

The ship was designed to feel like an grown-up play ground. According to CNN Travel, the ship has 17 decks and can hold 2,770 passengers, all surrounded by fun activities and plenty of amenities — including a tattoo parlor.

The adults-only travel sector seems to be booming, not only at resorts, where the practice has long been common, but also in places you might not expect it, like the Turkish-Dutch airline Corendon, which has started offering an adults-only section on its planes.

Like most cruises, Virgin’s Valiant Lady offers all-in-one packages, allowing passengers to book an all-inclusive getaway. But there are a few differences. Here’s what you should know before booking:

No drink package

While many cruises offer wristbands for unlimited libations, on Virgin’s adults-only cruise, you’ll have to pay for all of your alcoholic beverages. Soft drinks, juices and drip coffee are included in the fare, but alcoholic drinks and specialty coffee are going to cost extra.

“Drinks are moderately priced, from $6 to $15, with higher-end beverages around $29. On a seven-day cruise, $300 could equal about five drinks a day,” noted USA Today.

No buffet

It’s true: There’s no buffet on board. But that’s because there are so many other eateries around the ship. Most of the restaurants are not available all day, but they do have full-day menus, allowing you to order breakfast for dinner, for example.

Valiant Lady is home to more than 20 eateries, including menus crafted by Michelin starred chefs, not to mention a steak house, an upscale Mexican restaurant, Korean BBQ, Italian and more.

Top tier entertainment

Entertainment onboard ranges from Broadway shows to circus performances.

“Through pop-up circus performances, interactive games, karaoke, myth-telling, and live music, come pay tribute to a love that washed the world scarlet − culminating in a drenched-in-red pool and dance party unlike anything you’ve ever seen,” said Virgin Voyages’ website.