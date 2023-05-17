Nikema Williams questions State Dept. on passport processing delays

“We’ve had an unprecedented demand for renewed travel,” Blinken said during the hearing in March. Regular processing times for a passport are about 10-13 weeks and 7-9 weeks for expedited processing, according to the most recent information from the State Department.

After three years with much of international travel on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some people now ready to go abroad are finding that their passports are expired. That’s on top of the regular churn of new passport applications and renewals.

“I’ve been really alarmed by the extended wait times for U.S passport renewals and visa applications,” said U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, D-New York, during the March hearing. “Every single day in my office... we are receiving frantic calls and outreach from a lot of our constituents” with international travel plans.

Amid the delays, the State Department conducted a beta-test rollout of an Online Passport Renewal System, to ease the process for those renewing passports. But the letter authored by Williams says “questions remain” about how the system has been implemented.

Blinken said during the hearing that the system was halted to fine tune it and improve it, before a broader rollout.

The State Department said it is committed to providing the best possible service for passport customers, according to a spokesperson, and encouraged all Americans to check their passports and renew them now if they plan to travel internationally this year. Some countries that travelers may visit require that a passport be valid at least six months beyond the dates of their trip.