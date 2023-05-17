BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shooting at west Midtown apartments
X

Nikema Williams questions State Dept. on passport processing delays

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams is pushing for answers on why it’s taking months for the U.S. State Department to process passport applications for international travel.

Williams, an Atlanta Democrat, authored a letter to the State Department co-signed by 194 other members of Congress from both parties, saying the delays “cause added stress for our constituents around long-planned travel.”

The May 16 letter says some travelers have to pay extra for expedited processing, which costs an additional $60, or overnight shipping fees. Congressional offices are dedicating time and resources to address requests for help from constituents.

ExploreAAA forecasts record travel over Memorial Day period

The legislators ask in the letter how the State Dept. will clear the backlog of passport applications.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified in a Congressional hearing earlier this year that the State Dept. is getting 500,000 applications a week for a passport, up 30-40% from last year.

“We’ve had an unprecedented demand for renewed travel,” Blinken said during the hearing in March. Regular processing times for a passport are about 10-13 weeks and 7-9 weeks for expedited processing, according to the most recent information from the State Department.

After three years with much of international travel on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some people now ready to go abroad are finding that their passports are expired. That’s on top of the regular churn of new passport applications and renewals.

“I’ve been really alarmed by the extended wait times for U.S passport renewals and visa applications,” said U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, D-New York, during the March hearing. “Every single day in my office... we are receiving frantic calls and outreach from a lot of our constituents” with international travel plans.

ExploreHartsfield-Jackson to offer incentives for new international routes

Amid the delays, the State Department conducted a beta-test rollout of an Online Passport Renewal System, to ease the process for those renewing passports. But the letter authored by Williams says “questions remain” about how the system has been implemented.

Blinken said during the hearing that the system was halted to fine tune it and improve it, before a broader rollout.

The State Department said it is committed to providing the best possible service for passport customers, according to a spokesperson, and encouraged all Americans to check their passports and renew them now if they plan to travel internationally this year. Some countries that travelers may visit require that a passport be valid at least six months beyond the dates of their trip.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Caroline Silva

BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shooting at west Midtown apartments13m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW: Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention
51m ago

In fight for cleaner air, feds target the big yellow school bus
1h ago

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No Mor Chikin: Greenbriar Mall bids farewell to historic Chick-fil-A location
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Ethiopian Airlines begins first Atlanta flights to and from Addis Ababa
4h ago
AAA forecasts record travel over Memorial Day period
Three Georgia men die in Phoenix Air jet crash off California coast
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
9h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top