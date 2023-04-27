Hartsfield-Jackson to offer incentives for new international routes

Other targeted routes are Toronto City Airport in Canada; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago; Casablanca, Morocco; Taipei, Taiwanand Kigali, Rwanda.

The air carrier incentive program would offer up to $250,000 in matching promotional funds for an international carrier new to Hartsfield-Jackson that starts year-round nonstop international passenger service with at least three flights a week on a route new to Atlanta. That goes up to $500,000 for a new route to Africa or Asia.

Existing airlines at Hartsfield-Jackson could get up to $25,000 in matching promotional funds for starting year-round nonstop passenger service with at least three flights a week on a route new to Atlanta, or up to $100,000 if it is a new route to Africa or Asia. That includes secondary airports in a city already served from Atlanta.

The airport also plans to offer similar matching promotional funds for new cargo flights.

Hartsfield-Jackson says its marketing incentives include advertising at the airport worth up to $500,000, to be shown on screens around the airport.