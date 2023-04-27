X

Hartsfield-Jackson to offer incentives for new international routes

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
Airport will give money to new international airlines that offer routes to Africa, South Asia and South America

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is relaunching an incentive program to attract new international routes, budgeting up to $1.2 million a year.

The Atlanta City Council transportation committee on Wednesday voted in favor of putting up to $6 million over a 5-year period toward the incentive program.

The Atlanta airport’s last incentive program ran from 2014 until 2019. Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines slashed nearly all of their international flights. They gradually restored many of them, but not all. Hartsfield-Jackson is now seeking to rebuild more international service and gain new routes.

“We’ll be pursuing new international passenger and cargo service, looking at mostly Africa, South Asia and South America for those new international routes,” said Hartsfield-Jackson senior deputy general manager Michael Smith.

The airlines and routes the airport is targeting for passenger flights include Icelandair or fellow Icelandic carrier Play airlines for Reykjavik service, Air India for Delhi service, Japan Airlines or ANA for Tokyo Narita service, and Hainan Airlines or Delta Air Lines for Beijing, China, service, according to a document submitted to city council.

Other targeted routes are Toronto City Airport in Canada; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago; Casablanca, Morocco; Taipei, Taiwanand Kigali, Rwanda.

The air carrier incentive program would offer up to $250,000 in matching promotional funds for an international carrier new to Hartsfield-Jackson that starts year-round nonstop international passenger service with at least three flights a week on a route new to Atlanta. That goes up to $500,000 for a new route to Africa or Asia.

Existing airlines at Hartsfield-Jackson could get up to $25,000 in matching promotional funds for starting year-round nonstop passenger service with at least three flights a week on a route new to Atlanta, or up to $100,000 if it is a new route to Africa or Asia. That includes secondary airports in a city already served from Atlanta.

The airport also plans to offer similar matching promotional funds for new cargo flights.

Hartsfield-Jackson says its marketing incentives include advertising at the airport worth up to $500,000, to be shown on screens around the airport.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park19h ago

Credit: Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Beltline envisions dense, mixed-income development for 31-acre site
1h ago

Credit: Casey Allen -- Facebook

‘Heart of gold’: Family grieves mother of 4 stabbed to death in Gainesville
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor goes after college spending on diversity programs
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor goes after college spending on diversity programs
15h ago

Credit: AP

Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter, doesn't mention Fox News
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Phil Skinner

Hungry and hurrying? Delta to trial grab & go food at Sky Club
1h ago
Hartsfield-Jackson lays out Concourse D pre-fab plan for city panel
17h ago
Clear lanes coming to international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top