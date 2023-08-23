BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Rudy Giuliani booked, Sidney Powell surrenders at Fulton County Jail

Minute Suites opens new spot with sleep units at Hartsfield-Jackson

The suites allow travelers to rest, refresh and work inside the airport

Atlanta Airport Blog
By
1 hour ago
Minute Suites is opening a third location at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, expanding the number of sleep suites at the world’s busiest airport.

The new location is a Minute Suites on Concourse F attached to the international terminal, where airport officials have for years hoped to add services for overseas travelers on long layovers.

The company already has two Minute Suites locations on Concourse B, including one opened last July near gate B24 that has a restroom with a shower and is next door to a Be Relax spa.

The Concourse F location opening this week has seven sleep suites, including two with tarmac views. It’s located between gates F2 and F4.

Minute Suites also plans in the next couple of months to open another new location on Concourse E with 16 sleep suites and 2 showers.

Each sleep suite has a daybed, desk and office chair, smart TV, wi-fi and an Alexa smart speaker.

Using the sleep rooms isn’t cheap. They cost $48 an hour, or $175 for an overnight 8-hour stay. It costs $30 to take a shower, or $20 for a shower as an add-on to a suite rental.

Minute Suites does allow mothers who need to pump or breastfeed to use a suite for 30 minutes for free, an option in addition to Mamava breastfeeding pods in locations around the airport.

The expansion of sleep units at Hartsfield-Jackson has been planned for years, but was delayed and then postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Finally, when things started coming back, we were like, ‘Let’s build it,’” said Minute Suites co-founder Daniel Solomon.

The Concourse B location near gate B16, open since 2009, is the first Minute Suites location nationally, and the company now has more than a dozen locations across the country.

Hartsfield-Jackson does not have an on-site hotel, though airport officials are also renewing efforts to pursue development of a hotel on a site just outside the domestic terminal. It would take years for the airport to complete planning, go through the contracting process to find a developer and have the hotel built.

