MARTA track replacement in Atlanta neighborhoods begins Tuesday

MARTA’s Track Replacement Project will replace heavy rail between Lindbergh Center, Buckhead, and Lenox Stations beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 and concluding 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22. All rail service between Lindbergh Center, Buckhead, and Lenox Stations will be suspended during this time.

The Track Replacement Project is a multi-year effort that involves replacing track and switches throughout the rail system. The February work on the Red and Gold Lines includes a rail crossover (Canterbury Junction) that touches both main track lines that prevents normal single-tracking operations. As a result, free bus shuttles will replace trains between Lindbergh Center, Buckhead, and Lenox Stations and run continuously from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, until the end of service on Sunday, Feb. 21. MARTA Station Agents and Transit Ambassadors will be at these rail stations to assist, and signs guiding customers between the bus shuttles and trains will be prominently displayed. Customers should allot an extra 30 minutes for travel through the work zone. Rail service north of Buckhead and Lenox, and south of Lindbergh, and service on the Blue and Green Lines (east/west) will operate normally.