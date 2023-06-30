Hitting the roads or skies this July Fourth? Here’s what to know

If you’re traveling for the Fourth of July, you’re not alone. Millions will be taking trips for the holiday, so be prepared for crowds.

Here are some tips to know to be prepared for the busy Independence Day travel period:

1) Congested roads

Auto club AAA expects a record 1.6 million people in Georgia will take trips over the five-day July Fourth holiday travel period, and 50.7 million people nationally.

The peak periods on the roads are expected to be Friday until 5 p.m., Tuesday from noon-3 p.m. and Wednesday 3-6 p.m. Average travel times are expected to be 30% longer than normal in busy areas.

“So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions,” Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA, said in a written statement.

2) Gas prices

The price to fill up is lower this July Fourth than it was last year. Gas prices in Georgia have averaged below $3.39 per gallon so far this summer, according to AAA. Due to lower oil prices, that’s below last year’s average of $4.31 per gallon on July 4, 2022, AAA says.

3) Record-breaking day at Hartsfield-Jackson?

If you’re flying, get to the airport early and allow extra time to navigate traffic on the highway and get through congested airport roadways. Or, consider taking MARTA to the airport to avoid road traffic.

Airport and TSA officials are preparing for a potential record number of passengers at Atlanta airport security checkpoints Friday.

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

Peak wait times can be more than half an hour long, with lines stretching through the terminal.

Go to atl.com/times to check real-time Atlanta airport security waits. Be aware that the wait times change by the minute.

4) Airport parking

If you’re parking at the airport, consider booking an airport park-ride parking spot online ahead of time, because lots frequently reach capacity during busy periods.

The airport’s website has a list of Off-Site Parking operators, including a number of lots that offer parking reservations.

You can check parking availability at Hartsfield-Jackson-run park-ride lots at atl.com/parking. Keep in mind that parking lot status can change in minutes as spots fill up. The airport’s remote ATL West and ATL Select decks offer online reservations, as do airport-run international parking decks.

5) Getting around town

With The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and other big events happening over the holidays, consider using transit to avoid clogged roads.

If you plan to take MARTA for Fourth of July festivities, be aware that MARTA trains on Tuesday July 4 will operate on modified weekday schedules with 4 a.m. start times. Buses and the Atlanta Streetcar will operate on Saturday schedules, but some buses will be detoured during the AJC Peachtree Road Race and Decatur fireworks.

This Saturday July 1 and Sunday July 2, all MARTA rail lines will operate on regular weekend schedules.