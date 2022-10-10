Hartsfield-Jackson website restored after outage

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s website was temporarily down and displaying an error message for a period on Monday morning.
The website of the world’s busiest airport was restored by about 10:17 a.m. The outage did not affect airport operations, according to an airport spokesman.
Some other U.S. airport websites were also down early Monday morning, including Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, St Louis Lambert International Airport, Colorado Springs Airport, Ontario International Airport in California and Honolulu International Airport.
The U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency issued an alert earlier this year saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could expose organizations to increased malicious cyberactivity. It said Killnet, a pro-Russian hacking group, claimed credit for carrying out a cyberattack against a U.S. airport in March 2022 in response to U.S. support for Ukraine.
Hartsfield-Jackson said it is investigating the cause of the incident. “We’re looking into it,” said airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil.
The City of Atlanta was hit by a cyberattack in 2018. At the time Hartsfield-Jackson, which is owned and operated by the City of Atlanta, responded by temporarily shutting down its Wi-Fi and turning off tools on its website such as flight information and security wait times.
