ajc logo
X

Hartsfield-Jackson website restored after outage

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 6 minutes ago
Websites also went dark at some other airports around the country

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s website was temporarily down and displaying an error message for a period on Monday morning.

The website of the world’s busiest airport was restored by about 10:17 a.m. The outage did not affect airport operations, according to an airport spokesman.

Some other U.S. airport websites were also down early Monday morning, including Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, St Louis Lambert International Airport, Colorado Springs Airport, Ontario International Airport in California and Honolulu International Airport.

The U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency issued an alert earlier this year saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could expose organizations to increased malicious cyberactivity. It said Killnet, a pro-Russian hacking group, claimed credit for carrying out a cyberattack against a U.S. airport in March 2022 in response to U.S. support for Ukraine.

Hartsfield-Jackson said it is investigating the cause of the incident. “We’re looking into it,” said airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil.

The City of Atlanta was hit by a cyberattack in 2018. At the time Hartsfield-Jackson, which is owned and operated by the City of Atlanta, responded by temporarily shutting down its Wi-Fi and turning off tools on its website such as flight information and security wait times.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves sign Spencer Strider to six-year, $75 million deal1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans abuzz about RB Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson
1h ago

Credit: AP

Phillies embracing challenge of Braves. ‘Nobody said it’d be easy’
2h ago

Credit: AP

Phillies embracing challenge of Braves. ‘Nobody said it’d be easy’
2h ago

Credit: Scott Kane

Bradley’s Buzz: A wild weekend sends the Phillies our way
55m ago
The Latest

Runners take to Hartsfield-Jackson runway for 5K race
Delta works with MIT to study impact of airplane contrails on climate
Elite frequent flier status will soon be further out of reach on Delta
Featured

Credit: Chris Szagola

Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
6h ago
Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top