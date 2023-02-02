Hartsfield-Jackson spilled 22,000 gallons of sewage into Sullivan Creek

“Initial field monitoring data indicates no significant impact to the area,” the airport said in its notice. Hartsfield-Jackson said the state and agencies downstream have been notified, and it is working with them to mitigate the impact of the spill.

It’s far from the first sewage spill at the airport.

In 2021, Hartsfield-Jackson was fined $22,914 for more than a dozen sewage spills over the previous decade — most of them into Sullivan Creek. The volume of those spills ranged from 200 gallons to 2 million gallons. Two of the larger spills killed fish in the creek. In one year — 2014 — there were six sewage spills reported.

Hartsfield-Jackson last year was fined $40,000 for a major fuel spill in 2021 that killed fish along more than two miles of the Flint River.