Hartsfield-Jackson fined $40,000 for jet fuel spill into Flint River

The City of Griffin, which pulls drinking water from the Flint, raised concerns about not getting notifications about the spill until three days after it occurred.

Efforts to mitigate the effects of the spill continued for a month. Absorbent boom and skimmers collected about 1,300 gallons of fouled water from the river.

Airport officials acknowledged shortfalls in the wake of the incident. “Inspection of the tanks after the recent fuel spill determined they had not been adequately prepared prior to the spill,” Hartsfield-Jackson said in a written statement.

The state EPD enforces the Georgia Water Quality Control Act, which allows civil penalties of up to $50,000 per day for an initial violation. The consent order says the director of Georgia EPD, Richard Dunn, “has determined that an amicable disposition of the alleged violations set forth herein is in the best interest of the citizens of the State of Georgia,” and is resolving the allegations with the consent order.

The airport’s alleged violations include improper maintenance and inspections to prevent spills, failure to fully monitor the discharge, improper documentation of storm event data and discharges.

A site map also incorrectly identified piped portions of the Flint River and Sullivan Creek as storm sewer, according to the consent order. Separately, the airport in past years did not properly sample for bacteria.

In addition to the $40,000 fine, the consent order says the airport must update its Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan to include procedures for preventive maintenance, update its water quality monitoring requirements and correct its maps on all state waters, creeks and streams and potential pollutants.