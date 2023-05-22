X

Federal legislation seeks study of infant and child safety on flights

Credit: Kaspars Grinvalds

Credit: Kaspars Grinvalds

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Georgia lawmakers want the study on “lap babies” and other safety issues urged by flight attendants

Legislation introduced in Congress by Georgia lawmakers seeks a study on child safety in aviation, including child safety seats and infants on flights.

The move comes after the Association of Flight Attendants union called earlier this year for a ban on “lap babies,” or infants seated on an adult’s lap during a flight.

ExploreNTSB warns about risks to lap children when planes hit turbulence

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, introduced the bill in the U.S. House on Monday, saying the research the legislation seeks would be the first comprehensive study of child safety in the domestic aviation industry. U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, co-sponsored the bill.

Williams said in a written statement that when her son was small, “I appreciated being able to hold him in-flight but I always worried what would happen if we hit turbulence.”

The bill calls for a study of age-appropriate child safety and restraints, as well as evacuation needs for children, including infants, toddlers and older children on flights.

The study would also evaluate the protection of strollers and child seats in aircraft cargo holds, the availability of airport diaper-changing stations and breastfeeding areas, security screening of children with disabilities and other airport policies to protect child safety.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., introduced companion legislation in the Senate, saying in a written statement that the measure is intended to “give parents peace of mind.”

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, called at a Senate hearing in March for a mandate for infants and babies to have their own seats “and be properly restrained during critical phases of flight, just like requirements at all times in a car.”

Nelson’s written testimony said that “in the worst-case scenario of a crash of severe turbulence, it would be effectively impossible for a parent to hold onto their unbelted child.”

The Federal Aviation Administration also recommends against babies being held on laps. “The safest place for your child under the age of two on a U.S. airplane is in an approved child restraint system (CRS) or device, not in your lap,” the FAA says on its website. “Your arms aren’t capable of holding your in-lap child securely, especially during unexpected turbulence, which is the number one cause of pediatric injuries on an airplane.”

The National Transportation Safety Board in 2021 recommended that the FAA and airlines work to increase the use of child safety seats.

But many airlines allow the option of children under the age of 2 traveling as lap babies, or with their own seat in an FAA-approved child safety seat or harness. For parents, traveling with their baby on a lap means they do not have to pay for a ticket for the baby on domestic flights.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: RODNEY HO/r

EXCLUSIVE: Tara Theatre rises again on May 25 1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More off-duty officers to patrol Buckhead’s commercial districts
1h ago

Credit: Google Maps

Fulton board to consider tax break for new apartments near Beltline
11m ago

EPA’s Southeast chief taking new agency role
1h ago

EPA’s Southeast chief taking new agency role
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett police looking for white pickup truck connected to deadly hit-and-run
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jenny Kane

TSA PreCheck members can now use iPhone as ID at ATL checkpoint
Nikema Williams questions State Dept. on passport processing delays
Ethiopian Airlines begins first Atlanta flights to and from Addis Ababa
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

When is the last day of school for metro Atlanta students?
6h ago
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
8h ago
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top