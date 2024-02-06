Discount carrier Avelo Airlines is entering the Atlanta market with flights from its base in New Haven, Connecticut.

The service is scheduled to start May 2 with four flights a week on Boeing 737 jets between Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Tweed-New Haven Airport.

Avelo said its introductory one-way fares on the route start at $72 for a limited number of flights and seats booked by Feb. 13. It charges extra fees for both carry-on overhead bags and checked bags, as well as for advance seat assignments and some other services.