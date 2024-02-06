BreakingNews
1 dead, 1 in custody at Gwinnett assisted living home, police say
The ultra low-cost carrier will fly between Hartsfield-Jackson and the Tweed-New Haven Airport
Credit: TNS

By
15 minutes ago

Discount carrier Avelo Airlines is entering the Atlanta market with flights from its base in New Haven, Connecticut.

The service is scheduled to start May 2 with four flights a week on Boeing 737 jets between Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Tweed-New Haven Airport.

Avelo said its introductory one-way fares on the route start at $72 for a limited number of flights and seats booked by Feb. 13. It charges extra fees for both carry-on overhead bags and checked bags, as well as for advance seat assignments and some other services.

The ultra low-cost carrier will be the only airline to offer flights on the route between Atlanta and the small airport in southern Connecticut.

Houston, Texas-based Avelo launched service in 2021 and was founded by Andrew Levy, a former executive at airlines Allegiant Air and United Airlines. According to his online bio, Levy started his aviation career at ValuJet and has a law degree from Emory University.

Avelo operates flights from several bases around the United States, including Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut; Orlando International Airport in Florida; Wilmington, Delaware; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Burbank, California.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport.

