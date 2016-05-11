The day ValuJet’s success turned tragic

Atlanta-based ValuJet took off in 1993 and was a quick success, pitching low fares made possible by low costs. But the crash investigation highlighted the price of rapid growth: lax controls over outsourced maintenance by both the company and regulators led to the shipment of unsafe canisters.

The crash led to more scrutiny of smaller, fast-growing carriers, and to a rule requiring smoke detectors in the cargo holds of smaller or older jets that did not have to have them previously.

The government grounded ValuJet before allowing it back in the air on Sept. 30, 1996. About a year later ValuJet merged with a smaller carrier, Florida-based AirTran, adopting its name but keeping Atlanta as its main hub. With a new image and improved safety the company grew into a national power.

In 2011, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines bought AirTran and now flies many of its old routes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.