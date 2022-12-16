DHL Express is busy with holiday shipping season package volume

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

DHL Express handles international shipments to and from the U.S., and station services manager Ray Aylward said he has seen about a 15% bump up in package volume for the peak holiday period compared with the rest of the year.

There are about 3,000-3,500 express packages to deliver from the DHL Express Atlanta service facility every day, from Apple laptops to Shein clothing to Luxottica sunglasses to shoes. Some small retailers also ship items from overseas to customers, “and that’s where you see the spike on residential volume,” Aylward said.

An extension to the 18,645-square-foot facility was added to accommodate more trucks, and about eight drivers were added at the facility to staff up for the busy period.

Earlier in the pandemic, “volume was off the chain because a lot of people were working from home,” so e-commerce deliveries to homes spiked, Aylward said. Now, he said, volume is still heavier during the holiday period, but hasn’t increased significantly from last year’s holiday volume.

With its focus on international shipments, DHL is not as large as UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service in the United States, but it is a major logistics company globally.