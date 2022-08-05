DHL Express hires for Atlanta hub expansion

The German delivery company handles international shipments to the United States. DHL leases about 65,000 square feet of space in Cargo Building C at the Atlanta airport. It is is preparing to transform its gateway operation there into a larger hub operation starting in October by hiring about 60-80 more employees.

DHL’s main U.S. hub is in Cincinnati. But Darryl Wettlaufer, DHL Express vice president of Americas hubs, said Atlanta is an ideal location for a regional hub to transport international shipments through Atlanta and to the Southeast. The expansion adds the ability for DHL to ”open a new flight network into Atlanta,” he said.