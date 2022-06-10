Delta to transport baby formula to U.S. for Operation Fly Formula

The Atlanta-based carrier is donating the transport of 212,000 pounds of imported Kendamil formula to the United States to be distributed to retailers nationwide, according to the White House. The flights from London Heathrow Airport will be operated between June 20 and June 24, carrying the equivalent of 3.2 million 8-oz. bottles of formula.

The White House said importing the infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards can help get the product to store shelves faster amid a shortage in the U.S. The formula crisis emerged after a large formula plant in Michigan was closed in February due to safety issues.