Delta to transport baby formula to U.S. for Operation Fly Formula

President Joe Biden meets virtually with infant formula manufacturers from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, as his administration works to ease nationwide shortages by importing foreign supplies and using the Defense Production Act to speed domestic production. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Delta Air Lines will transport baby formula from London to Boston and Detroit later this month as part of the Biden administration’s Operation Fly Formula.

The Atlanta-based carrier is donating the transport of 212,000 pounds of imported Kendamil formula to the United States to be distributed to retailers nationwide, according to the White House. The flights from London Heathrow Airport will be operated between June 20 and June 24, carrying the equivalent of 3.2 million 8-oz. bottles of formula.

The White House said importing the infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards can help get the product to store shelves faster amid a shortage in the U.S. The formula crisis emerged after a large formula plant in Michigan was closed in February due to safety issues.

The Delta flights come after United Airlines on Thursday carried infant formula to Virginia on the first of a series of donated flights over a three-week period for Operation Fly Formula. Other recent flights to transport formula to the U.S. have been on military aircraft and on FedEx Express.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

