Defense secretary calls on Delta, other carriers for aircraft for Afghanistan evacuees

“For decades, Delta has actively played a role in supporting the U.S. Military and our troops,” said Delta executive vice president John Laughter in a written statement. “And we are again proud to pledge Delta people and our aircraft in support our country’s relief efforts.”

The Defense Department said it “does not anticipate a major impact to commercial flights from this activation.”

Delta also said its commercial operations should not be impacted by this initial activation. The carrier will use three spare aircraft — an Airbus A350, Airbus A330 and Boeing 767-300 — for the Civil Reserve Air Fleet activation.

Delta already regularly operates charter flights carrying troops between U.S. military bases and international bases.

The Civil Reserve Air Fleet has been activated twice before, in 1990-91 for Operation Desert Shield/Storm and in 2002-03 for Operation Iraqi Freedom.