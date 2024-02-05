Delta Air Lines announced it will launch daily flights to Barbados and to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic from Atlanta later this year.

The routes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will start Nov. 23, and both will be flown on Boeing 737-800 jets.

Delta hasn’t flown either of the routes in years, last operating the Atlanta-Bridgetown, Barbados, route in 2017 and the Atlanta-Puerto Plata route in 2011, according to AeroRoutes.com.