Killer Mike talks big Grammy night with the AJC
Delta to launch flights to Barbados and Puerto Plata from Atlanta

Daily service to two new Caribbean destinations and more frequent flights to a third to start in November
The beach at Bathsheba, on the eastern coast of Barbados. (Dreamstime/TNS)

The beach at Bathsheba, on the eastern coast of Barbados. (Dreamstime/TNS)
1 hour ago

Delta Air Lines announced it will launch daily flights to Barbados and to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic from Atlanta later this year.

The routes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will start Nov. 23, and both will be flown on Boeing 737-800 jets.

Delta hasn’t flown either of the routes in years, last operating the Atlanta-Bridgetown, Barbados, route in 2017 and the Atlanta-Puerto Plata route in 2011, according to AeroRoutes.com.

Atlanta-based Delta said it will also on Nov. 23 expand its recently-launched weekly flights to Curacao to daily service, in response to “booming demand.”

Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior vice president of network planning, said in a written statement that the added flights to the Caribbean will be part of an expansion to bring the airline’s flight schedule to Latin America and the Caribbean to nearly 1,000 flights a week.

