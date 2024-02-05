Delta Air Lines announced it will launch daily flights to Barbados and to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic from Atlanta later this year.
The routes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will start Nov. 23, and both will be flown on Boeing 737-800 jets.
Delta hasn’t flown either of the routes in years, last operating the Atlanta-Bridgetown, Barbados, route in 2017 and the Atlanta-Puerto Plata route in 2011, according to AeroRoutes.com.
Atlanta-based Delta said it will also on Nov. 23 expand its recently-launched weekly flights to Curacao to daily service, in response to “booming demand.”
Joe Esposito, Delta’s senior vice president of network planning, said in a written statement that the added flights to the Caribbean will be part of an expansion to bring the airline’s flight schedule to Latin America and the Caribbean to nearly 1,000 flights a week.
