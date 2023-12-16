Delta launches flights to Curaçao

“One of the things that we saw during the pandemic and immediately afterwards was people traveling like crazy, and particularly to the Caribbean,” said Ben Bubnovich, Delta’s director of international network planning, during an event Friday on the new service. “People were looking for smaller, boutique premium destinations.”

The new route is part of Delta’s largest holiday flight schedule on record including more flights to Latin America, Mexico and the Caribbean, as travelers take to the skies on more international trips after emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta last month resumed flights from Atlanta to Cozumel, Mexico and later this month resumes flights from Atlanta to Cartagena, Colombia, after suspending the service early in the pandemic.

The Saturday-only flights from Atlanta to Curaçao mean limited options for trips. Bubnovich said Delta hopes to expand the service in the future.