Delta launches flights to Curaçao

The Queen Emma Pontoon Bridge in Willemstad. capital of Curaçao. The Kura Hulanda Museum at the end of the bridge was built on the site of a slave auction.

Credit: Mike Williams / mwilliams@coxnews.com

Combined ShapeCaption
The Queen Emma Pontoon Bridge in Willemstad. capital of Curaçao. The Kura Hulanda Museum at the end of the bridge was built on the site of a slave auction.

Credit: Mike Williams / mwilliams@coxnews.com

Credit: Mike Williams / mwilliams@coxnews.com

Atlanta Airport Blog
By
0 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines on Saturday launched flights from Atlanta to Curaçao, resuming the route after 13 years.

The Atlanta-based airline hadn’t flown to the Dutch Caribbean island since 2010 and is now flying the route once a week on Boeing 737-800 jets.

While United, American and JetBlue fly to Curaçao from other hubs, Delta is the only airline to fly the route from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

“One of the things that we saw during the pandemic and immediately afterwards was people traveling like crazy, and particularly to the Caribbean,” said Ben Bubnovich, Delta’s director of international network planning, during an event Friday on the new service. “People were looking for smaller, boutique premium destinations.”

The new route is part of Delta’s largest holiday flight schedule on record including more flights to Latin America, Mexico and the Caribbean, as travelers take to the skies on more international trips after emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delta last month resumed flights from Atlanta to Cozumel, Mexico and later this month resumes flights from Atlanta to Cartagena, Colombia, after suspending the service early in the pandemic.

The Saturday-only flights from Atlanta to Curaçao mean limited options for trips. Bubnovich said Delta hopes to expand the service in the future.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top