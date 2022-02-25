Hamburger icon
Delta suspends partnership with Russian national airline Aeroflot

File photo of an Aeroflot plane.

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines said Friday it is suspending its marketing partnership with Russian national airline Aeroflot effective immediately, as countries around the world move to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

Atlanta-based Delta said it withdrew from its “code-sharing” agreement by removing its code from Aeroflot flights from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. It also removed Aeroflot’s code from Delta flights from Los Angeles and New York.

Code-sharing allows one airline to market flights operated by another airline. It also can be used to book connecting flights between two partner carriers.

Delta has been a partner of Aeroflot through its SkyTeam global alliance. Aeroflot is still listed as a SkyTeam member on the alliance’s website.

Delta added that it does not operate flights to Russia or Ukraine.

ExploreDelta resuming more, but not all, international routes

After the launch of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday expanded a no-fly zone for U.S. airlines and U.S. pilots over Russia and Eastern Europe. The FAA designated all of Ukraine and Belarus and a western portion of Russia as off limits, a broader area than the previous no-fly zone over an eastern region of Ukraine. The restrictions do not apply to military flights.

The United Kingdom on Thursday banned Aeroflot flights, and Russia on Friday banned British carriers, according to air travel intelligence company OAG.

About the Author

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Featured
