Delta orders 12 more Airbus A220 planes

Atlanta-based Delta exercised options for the 12 A220-300 aircraft, which are narrow-body planes with 130 seats and will be delivered in 2026 and 2027. The planes will each have 12 first class seats, 30 Comfort+ seats and 88 seats in the main cabin.

Delta, the largest operator of A220s, already has 14 A220-300s and 45 of a smaller version of the A220, the A220-100 with 109 seats. It started flying the A220 in 2019.