ajc logo
X

Delta orders 12 more Airbus A220 planes

Credit: Source: Airbus

Credit: Source: Airbus

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines has ordered 12 more Airbus A220 jets, as it continues to replace smaller aircraft with larger planes.

Atlanta-based Delta exercised options for the 12 A220-300 aircraft, which are narrow-body planes with 130 seats and will be delivered in 2026 and 2027. The planes will each have 12 first class seats, 30 Comfort+ seats and 88 seats in the main cabin.

Delta, the largest operator of A220s, already has 14 A220-300s and 45 of a smaller version of the A220, the A220-100 with 109 seats. It started flying the A220 in 2019.

By exercising the latest option, Delta now has 60 A220-300s on order and says the move is an important step toward simplifying its fleet and adding more fuel-efficient aircraft.

ExploreDelta gets first U.S.-assembled Airbus A220 jet from Mobile, Alabama

Delta President Glen Hauenstein said last week during a conference call on the company’s financial results that the airline has long planned to grow by using larger airplanes instead of increasing the number of flights it operates.

“The pandemic accelerated that,” Hauenstein said. Delta has significantly cut back its Delta Connection regional jet flying in recent years, and contract regional carriers have been struggling with pilot shortages.

Delta also plans to stop using smaller 50-seat regional jets this year, replacing them with larger aircraft with first class seats.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves haven’t made huge offseason noise, and that’s fine1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former Braves outfielder Adam Duvall signs with Red Sox
3h ago

OPINION: Is Kelly Loeffler the new Georgia Republican Party?
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Hallelujah.’ Many HOPE recipients in line for a boost
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Hallelujah.’ Many HOPE recipients in line for a boost
6h ago

Georgia Tech makes hires of six assistants official
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta airport again leads nation for guns caught by security
1h ago
Delta partner Virgin Atlantic fined for flights over Iraqi airspace
22h ago
Atlanta Boat Show returns after 2 years, as events biz recovers from pandemic
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
Georgia’s incredible edible eggs about to be officially healthy?
5h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top