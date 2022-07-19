Delta boosts order for Airbus A220 jets

Delta’s A220 order book now includes 62 A220-300s —which have 88 seats in the main cabin, 30 Comfort+ seats with extra legroom and 12 first class seats — and 45 of the smaller 109-seat A220-100s. Eleven of the A220-300s are already delivered and in service, along with the 45 A220-100s.

Delta originally ordered 75 A220s in 2016 with options for 50 more, when the planes were known as Bombardier C Series CS100s. Airbus later acquired a majority interest in the C Series business amid a tariff dispute with Boeing, and changed the name of the aircraft to the Airbus A220. Delta upped its A220 orders in 2019 by exercising some of the options.

Airbus on Tuesday said Delta’s decision to firm up orders for 12 more of the jets “demonstrates how satisfied it is with the A220, economically and from a passenger perspective.”