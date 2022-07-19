Delta boosts order for Airbus A220 jets

Delta Air Lines has ordered 12 more Airbus A220 jets, its latest move to replace older and smaller planes in its fleet with new, more efficient aircraft.
Atlanta-based Delta called the A220 “quiet and comfortable.” The A220s burn up to 25% less fuel per seat than the smaller regional jets they replace, with reduced emissions and noise. Mahendra Nair, Delta senior vice president of fleet, in a written statement said the aircraft “will be fundamental as we work toward a more sustainable future for air travel.”
The announcement Tuesday that Delta will exercise purchase rights for a dozen additional 130-seat A220-300 jets to be delivered starting in 2026 brings the airline’s total A220 orders to 107 aircraft.
Delta was the U.S. launch customer for the A220 and got its first delivery of the aircraft in 2018, to replace 76-seat regional jets on routes around the country. It now has 56 flying in its fleet.
The order announced during the Farnborough Air Show in Britain this week comes a day after Delta announced a larger order of 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets, a reflection of the airline’s links with both major aircraft manufacturers while operating a mixed fleet including Boeing and Airbus planes.
Delta’s A220 order book now includes 62 A220-300s —which have 88 seats in the main cabin, 30 Comfort+ seats with extra legroom and 12 first class seats — and 45 of the smaller 109-seat A220-100s. Eleven of the A220-300s are already delivered and in service, along with the 45 A220-100s.
Delta originally ordered 75 A220s in 2016 with options for 50 more, when the planes were known as Bombardier C Series CS100s. Airbus later acquired a majority interest in the C Series business amid a tariff dispute with Boeing, and changed the name of the aircraft to the Airbus A220. Delta upped its A220 orders in 2019 by exercising some of the options.
Airbus on Tuesday said Delta’s decision to firm up orders for 12 more of the jets “demonstrates how satisfied it is with the A220, economically and from a passenger perspective.”
