Delta canceling hundreds of flights in Northeast due to storm

Cold weather is expected in Atlanta, where Delta has its largest hub, but operations at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are not expected to be disrupted like New York and Boston operations will be. However, Atlanta flights to and from airports in the Northeast will be canceled.

Delta plans to restart its operations at those airports on Sunday afternoon, depending on conditions.

The airline earlier this week began offering to waive any difference in fare for customers who might be affected by Northeastern storms. Delta attempts to automatically rebook customers whose flights are canceled and to send flight status updates using passenger contact information submitted directly to Delta.

“Sunday cancellations may increase, depending on the nor’easter’s trajectory and conditions at airports and in cities,” according to Delta.