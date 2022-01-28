Delta canceling hundreds of flights in Northeast due to storm

Delta Air Lines is suspending operations at its hubs in New York and Boston on Saturday and canceling more than 1,000 flights through the weekend due to the nor’easter expected to hit the region.
Atlanta-based Delta — which has a domestic hub at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, an international hub at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and a hub at Boston Logan International Airport — said it will suspend operations at those airports from Saturday through Sunday morning.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency, with up to 10 inches of snow expected in New York City.
Delta said it anticipates that strong winds and snow could disrupt its use of airfields and ground transportation. The airline is also suspending its operations at Newark Liberty International Airport.
About 240 Delta flights have been canceled for Friday, 750 on Saturday and 300 on Sunday. Out of Delta’s total route network globally, that amounts to 5% of flights canceled on Friday and more than 20% on Saturday.
Cold weather is expected in Atlanta, where Delta has its largest hub, but operations at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are not expected to be disrupted like New York and Boston operations will be. However, Atlanta flights to and from airports in the Northeast will be canceled.
Delta plans to restart its operations at those airports on Sunday afternoon, depending on conditions.
The airline earlier this week began offering to waive any difference in fare for customers who might be affected by Northeastern storms. Delta attempts to automatically rebook customers whose flights are canceled and to send flight status updates using passenger contact information submitted directly to Delta.
“Sunday cancellations may increase, depending on the nor’easter’s trajectory and conditions at airports and in cities,” according to Delta.
About the Author