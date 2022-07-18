Delta orders 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Atlanta-based Delta announced the order for the 737 MAX 10, the largest model of the MAX family, at the Farnborough Air Show in Britain on Monday, along with an option for 30 more of the aircraft. The narrow-body jets to be delivered starting in 2025 will be used to replace older, less fuel-efficient aircraft in Delta’s fleet of more than 800 aircraft.

It marks Delta’s first Boeing order in about a decade, after the airline shifted its attention to European aircraft manufacturer Airbus with a series of major orders in recent years. The 100 737-10s are worth about $13.5 billion based on their list price, though airlines typically negotiate steep discounts for bulk orders.