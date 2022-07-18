BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fire at Brookhaven apartments shuts down busy road
ajc logo
X

Delta orders 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets

The final version of the 737 Max, the Max 10, takes off from Renton Airport in Renton, WA on its first flight Friday, June 18, 2021. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
The final version of the 737 Max, the Max 10, takes off from Renton Airport in Renton, WA on its first flight Friday, June 18, 2021. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Delta Air Lines is adding the Boeing 737 MAX to its fleet with an order for 100 of the jets.

Atlanta-based Delta announced the order for the 737 MAX 10, the largest model of the MAX family, at the Farnborough Air Show in Britain on Monday, along with an option for 30 more of the aircraft. The narrow-body jets to be delivered starting in 2025 will be used to replace older, less fuel-efficient aircraft in Delta’s fleet of more than 800 aircraft.

It marks Delta’s first Boeing order in about a decade, after the airline shifted its attention to European aircraft manufacturer Airbus with a series of major orders in recent years. The 100 737-10s are worth about $13.5 billion based on their list price, though airlines typically negotiate steep discounts for bulk orders.

However, the 737-10 has still not been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. Aviation Week reported this month that Boeing could cancel its development of the 737-10 if Congress does not extend a deadline for changes to the flight deck alerting system. Delta said it expects the 737-10 to be certified in 2023, but it can shift its order to another model of the MAX family of jets if there is a delay.

The uncertainty comes after the Boeing 737 MAX was grounded for nearly two years after two fatal crashes. Delta at the time was one of the only major U.S. carriers that did not fly MAX aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration in 2020 cleared the jet to return to the skies after a 20-month review and changes to design, software and training.

“These new aircraft provide superior operating economics and network flexibility, and the agreement reflects our prudent approach to deploying our capital,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a written statement. The airline plans to fly the 737-10 from its hubs in Atlanta, New York, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Seattle and Los Angeles.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said in a statement that the 182-seat 737-10 will provide “Delta “the best economics to carry more passengers across its short and medium-haul routes.” Delta plans to have the planes configured with 129 seats in the main cabin, 30 Comfort+ seats with extra legroom and 20 first class seats, power ports and in-flight-entertainment at every seat and high-speed satellite Wi-Fi.

Final assembly of the planes will be done at Boeing’s facility in Renton, Washington. Boeing’s headquarters are in Chicago but announced in May it will move its headquarters to Arlington, Virginia.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
Massive industrial park near Rivian EV plant proposed east of Atlanta2h ago
For 62 years, he’s advocated for public schools. And he’s not giving up.
2h ago
Inflation, economic challenges create ‘perfect storm’ at Georgia’s food pantries
3h ago
Prosecutor: US judge reneged on promise in Polanski sex case
3h ago
Prosecutor: US judge reneged on promise in Polanski sex case
3h ago
The Latest
Aviation camp targets next generation of pilots
23h ago
London airport woes: Delta plane flies with bags instead of passengers
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top