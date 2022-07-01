BreakingNews
Kemp extends state fuel tax break through August
Crowds fill Hartsfield-Jackson terminal ahead of Fourth of July

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
Officials expect challenging weekend for air travel across the country ahead of Independence Day.

Crowds of travelers began filling Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport early Friday morning as the busy Fourth of July travel period gets underway.

Lines for the main security checkpoint at the domestic terminal of the Atlanta airport began stretching into the atrium before 7 a.m., with wait times up to 20 minutes.

Hartsfield-Jackson is expected to handle 1.7 million passengers over a six-day Independence Day travel period. Atlanta airport General Manager Balram Bheodari said “we have prepared for the onslaught,” but advised travelers to get to the airport early and to check their flight status with airlines.

Delta Air Lines and other carriers are under pressure to get flight cancellations under control after a tumultuous Memorial Day weekend that left many travelers frustrated.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told The Associated Press in an interview that his department could take enforcement actions against airlines that fail to live up to consumer protection standards, but said he first wants to see if there are major flight disruptions over the Fourth of July period and summer.

As of Friday morning, Atlanta-based Delta and other airlines posted some flight cancellations, but fewer than some of the worst weekends of the summer so far when there were hundreds of cancellations a day.

Across its system, Delta canceled more than 40 flights as of 8 a.m. Friday, or about 1% of its total flights for the day, according to FlightAware.com. American canceled more than 30 flights Friday, United canceled 15 flights and Southwest canceled 9 flights as of Friday morning.

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

But Delta warned ahead of the Independence Day weekend that it expected “some operational challenges,” and is allowing travelers to easily change their travel plans to avoid “potentially challenging weekend travel days.”

Delta pilots picketed at airports in Atlanta and across the country on Thursday, pushing for a new labor contract and criticizing the airline for how it is managing flight schedules. They say Delta is scheduling more flights than it can handle, and pilots are working record amounts of overtime.

Traveler Deedee Moore said traffic to Hartsfield-Jackson from Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday was “horrendous,” but she was pleased to see her flight was on time for a trip to Hawaii. “We’re kind of wondering what it’ll be like coming back. We’ll see if it’s on time,” she said.

Moore was concerned about flight delays, after her niece last weekend had a Delta trip delayed for a day and a half.

“They kept rescheduling,” she said.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

