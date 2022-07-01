Crowds fill Hartsfield-Jackson terminal ahead of Fourth of July

As of Friday morning, Atlanta-based Delta and other airlines posted some flight cancellations, but fewer than some of the worst weekends of the summer so far when there were hundreds of cancellations a day.

Across its system, Delta canceled more than 40 flights as of 8 a.m. Friday, or about 1% of its total flights for the day, according to FlightAware.com. American canceled more than 30 flights Friday, United canceled 15 flights and Southwest canceled 9 flights as of Friday morning.

But Delta warned ahead of the Independence Day weekend that it expected “some operational challenges,” and is allowing travelers to easily change their travel plans to avoid “potentially challenging weekend travel days.”

Delta pilots picketed at airports in Atlanta and across the country on Thursday, pushing for a new labor contract and criticizing the airline for how it is managing flight schedules. They say Delta is scheduling more flights than it can handle, and pilots are working record amounts of overtime.

Traveler Deedee Moore said traffic to Hartsfield-Jackson from Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday was “horrendous,” but she was pleased to see her flight was on time for a trip to Hawaii. “We’re kind of wondering what it’ll be like coming back. We’ll see if it’s on time,” she said.

Moore was concerned about flight delays, after her niece last weekend had a Delta trip delayed for a day and a half.

“They kept rescheduling,” she said.