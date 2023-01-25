Atlanta-based Smith, Gambrell & Russell merges with Chicago law firm

The combined firm will operate under the name Smith Gambrell Russell starting March 1. It will have nearly 400 attorneys in 14 offices with more than $260 million in annual revenue.

Those numbers would have put the combined firm at No. 132 of American Lawyer’s ranking of the top 200 American law firms for last year, up from Smith, Gambrell & Russell’s 178th place. The combined SGR’s largest offices will be Atlanta with approximately 140 lawyers, Chicago with roughly 110 lawyers and New York with some 60 lawyers.